Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tashawna Duncan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tashawna Duncan, PHD is a Psychologist in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Duncan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tashawna K. Duncan Ph.d. P.A.5245 Office Park Blvd Ste 105, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 751-7545
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?
HIGHLY RECOMMEND
About Dr. Tashawna Duncan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1699820613
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.