Tasha Devereaux, LPC
Overview
Tasha Devereaux, LPC is a Counselor in Keller, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from LeTourneau University.
Locations
Tasha Devereaux, M.A., LPC200 N Rufe Snow Dr Ste 118, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (682) 207-8283
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The insight that I have gained has transformed my perspective on the future!
About Tasha Devereaux, LPC
- Counseling
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1861042343
Education & Certifications
- LeTourneau University
- University of West Georgia
