Tasha Carpenter, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tasha Carpenter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ann Arbor, MI.
Tasha Carpenter works at
Locations
University of Michigan Health System24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 936-4000Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Tasha Carpenter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619317773
Frequently Asked Questions
Tasha Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tasha Carpenter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tasha Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tasha Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tasha Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.