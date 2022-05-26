See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Taryn Erbe, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Taryn Erbe, PA-C

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Taryn Erbe, PA-C is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Taryn Erbe works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Taryn Erbe?

May 26, 2022
She listened intently and ensured I received a referral to Neurosurgery to solve a serious issue.
Walker — May 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Taryn Erbe, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Taryn Erbe, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Taryn Erbe to family and friends

Taryn Erbe's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Taryn Erbe

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Taryn Erbe, PA-C.

About Taryn Erbe, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1073929329
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Taryn Erbe, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taryn Erbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Taryn Erbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Taryn Erbe works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Taryn Erbe’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Taryn Erbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taryn Erbe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taryn Erbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taryn Erbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.