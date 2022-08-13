See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Tarren Feinberg, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Tarren Feinberg, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tarren Feinberg, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Tarren Feinberg works at ColumbiaDoctors 343 West 58th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cheryll Wanliss, NP
Cheryll Wanliss, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Alina Alayev, NP
Alina Alayev, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Carolyn Callender, NP
Carolyn Callender, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors 343 West 58th Street
    343 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-4565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tarren Feinberg?

    Aug 13, 2022
    Just had a visit with Ms. Feinberg about a possible back surgery. She was very professional and explained everything to me in a easily understandable terms. David 8-2022
    David Silverman — Aug 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tarren Feinberg, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Tarren Feinberg, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tarren Feinberg to family and friends

    Tarren Feinberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tarren Feinberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tarren Feinberg, NP.

    About Tarren Feinberg, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063949204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tarren Feinberg, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tarren Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tarren Feinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tarren Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tarren Feinberg works at ColumbiaDoctors 343 West 58th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Tarren Feinberg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tarren Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tarren Feinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tarren Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tarren Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tarren Feinberg, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.