Tarra Boyd, FNP

Internal Medicine
Overview

Tarra Boyd, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mint Hill, NC. 

Tarra Boyd works at Novant Health Mint Hill Family Medicine in Mint Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Mint Hill Family Medicine
    11300 Cresthill Dr Ste 100, Mint Hill, NC 28227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1117
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    About Tarra Boyd, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1649762451
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tarra Boyd, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tarra Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tarra Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tarra Boyd works at Novant Health Mint Hill Family Medicine in Mint Hill, NC. View the full address on Tarra Boyd’s profile.

    Tarra Boyd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tarra Boyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tarra Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tarra Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

