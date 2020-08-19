Tarra Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tarra Baker, MSN
Overview
Tarra Baker, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Tarra Baker works at
Locations
Pacific Coast Clinic Salem LLC1249 Fairview Ave Se, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (971) 239-1146
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Tarra is great! She really listens and understands, and her knowledge of psychiatric medications is amazing. Having phone appts with her during this time of COVID-19.
About Tarra Baker, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740736156
Frequently Asked Questions
Tarra Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tarra Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Tarra Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tarra Baker.
