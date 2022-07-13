See All Nurse Practitioners in Oakland, CA
Tarquin Alwattar, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Tarquin Alwattar, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oakland, CA. 

Tarquin Alwattar works at EAST BAY PERINATAL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stanford Health Care in Emeryville
    350 30th St, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 465-6700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Tarquin Alwattar, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619242393
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tarquin Alwattar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tarquin Alwattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tarquin Alwattar works at EAST BAY PERINATAL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Tarquin Alwattar’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tarquin Alwattar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tarquin Alwattar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tarquin Alwattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tarquin Alwattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

