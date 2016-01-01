Tari Dempsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tari Dempsey, LPC
Overview
Tari Dempsey, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8415 Del Pt Dr, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 271-7411
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Tari Dempsey, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1598990269
Frequently Asked Questions
Tari Dempsey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tari Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tari Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tari Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tari Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tari Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.