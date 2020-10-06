See All Physicians Assistants in Coral Springs, FL
Tara Wiggins-Jones, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tara Wiggins-Jones, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Coral Springs, FL. 

Tara Wiggins-Jones works at Face To Face Therapy in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Physician Online
    11555 Heron Bay Blvd Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 778-8007
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Medical Group
    6610 N University Dr Ste 120, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 720-6166
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
Diabetes
Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 06, 2020
I had a muscle spasm for 3 days and no help from anywhere, went to my physician online and I was I feeling better within 2hours and able to move.
Tiffany — Oct 06, 2020
Photo: Tara Wiggins-Jones, PA-C
About Tara Wiggins-Jones, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356371611
