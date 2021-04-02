See All Family Doctors in Moneta, VA
Tara Wickline-Stone, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tara Wickline-Stone, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moneta, VA. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Tara Wickline-Stone works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 in Moneta, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    LewisGale Physicians - Moneta
    400 Scruggs Rd Ste 2300, Moneta, VA 24121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 203-2702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
Insurance Accepted
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2021
    FNP Stone possesses qualities that i look for in health care personnel: competence, curiosity, and compassion. She gets genuinely interested in diagnosing a problem .
    — Apr 02, 2021
    Photo: Tara Wickline-Stone, FNP
    About Tara Wickline-Stone, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730509944
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Wickline-Stone, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Wickline-Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Wickline-Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Wickline-Stone works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 in Moneta, VA. View the full address on Tara Wickline-Stone’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Tara Wickline-Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Wickline-Stone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Wickline-Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Wickline-Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
