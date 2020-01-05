Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Tran, OD
Overview
Dr. Tara Tran, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Costco Pharmacy #4895300 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 292-9888
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Normal contact lens exam. First time here. Quick, comfortable, thorough. No complaints. Will return
About Dr. Tara Tran, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1801980685
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
