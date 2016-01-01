Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tara Richardson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tara Richardson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
Lindeman-clancy A General Partnership1500 E Katella Ave Ste H, Orange, CA 92867 Directions (949) 354-3811
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Tara Richardson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134346968
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
