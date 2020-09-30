Tara Rheubottom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tara Rheubottom, PA
Tara Rheubottom, PA is a Physician Assistant in Baton Rouge, LA.
Tara Rheubottom works at
Locations
Louisiana Dermatology Assocs10154 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-5663
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Professional and knowledgeable!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134118466
Tara Rheubottom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tara Rheubottom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Tara Rheubottom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Rheubottom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Rheubottom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Rheubottom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.