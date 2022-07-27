Dr. Tara Reynolds, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Reynolds, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Tara Reynolds, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology At Argosy University.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reynolds & Rubino Psychology Group, LLC9840 Main St Ste 201, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 547-3509
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?
Dr. Reynolds gave me valuable counsel in an unstable and vulnerable time of my life. She helped me make a life changing decision that drastically impacted me for the better. I gained confidence, independence, and willpower with Dr. Reynolds, and have built stability and self-sufficiency in my life as a result of her guidance. Thank you Dr. Reynolds!
About Dr. Tara Reynolds, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033488911
Education & Certifications
- Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute
- Park Place Behavioral Health
- American School Of Professional Psychology At Argosy University
- Huntingdon College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.