Tara Pezzuto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tara Pezzuto, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tara Pezzuto, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Tara Pezzuto works at
Locations
Department of Pediatrics1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Tara is the most knowledgeable provider I have had for my son regarding his migraines. She was innovative and truly concerned with his quality of life.
About Tara Pezzuto, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Tara Pezzuto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tara Pezzuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Tara Pezzuto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Pezzuto.
