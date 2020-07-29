See All Nurse Practitioners in Englewood, CO
Tara O'Connor, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (61)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tara O'Connor, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Regis University - Rueckert-Hartman College for Health Professions and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Tara O'Connor works at Englewood Primary Care in Englewood, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine
    799 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-6490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Appointment Was Very thorough
    Chris juhnke — Jul 29, 2020
    Photo: Tara O'Connor, FNP
    About Tara O'Connor, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265692776
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Regis University - Rueckert-Hartman College for Health Professions
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tara O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara O'Connor works at Englewood Primary Care in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Tara O'Connor’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Tara O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara O'Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
