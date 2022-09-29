See All Chiropractors in Bellmore, NY
Dr. Tara O'Brien, DC

Chiropractic
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tara O'Brien, DC is a Chiropractor in Bellmore, NY. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. O'Brien works at Kaizen Chiropractic in Bellmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaizen Centre for Health & Wellness
    2710 GRAND AVE, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 781-9555
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 29, 2022
    I went to Kaizen Centre to see Dr. Tara for lower back pain that has been lingering for awhile but has recently exacerbated to the point where I could not get comfortable sleeping and day to day tasks became more difficult. After just 3-4 sessions, I immediately started to feel better. I was able to go back to my normal gym routine and sleep more comfortably. Dr. Tara was able to break down where my pain was coming from compared to any other physician I have seen in the past. Not only is Dr. Tara great, but the front desk staff is amazing and the office is always flexible when booking appointments. I highly recommend going to Kaizen Centre for any back/neck pain you may be experiencing. You won’t regret it!
    Peter DeQuatro — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Tara O'Brien, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1518988138
    Education & Certifications

    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara O'Brien, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien works at Kaizen Chiropractic in Bellmore, NY. View the full address on Dr. O'Brien’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

