Dr. Tara Nielsen, MPH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tara Nielsen, MPH is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN.
Locations
Center for Womens Health Pllc2009 Mallory Ln Ste 230, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-7580
Vanderbilt Palliative Care719 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 936-2187
Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-in Clinic Brentwood134 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 343-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and professional
About Dr. Tara Nielsen, MPH
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Gonorrhea Screening, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.