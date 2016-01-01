See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Cypress, TX
Tara Nagel, RN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Tara Nagel, RN

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tara Nagel, RN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Cypress, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

Tara Nagel works at Charles E Dyer IV in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles E Dyer IV
    13611 Skinner Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 220-5587

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma in Children
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma in Children
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tara Nagel?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tara Nagel, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Tara Nagel, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tara Nagel to family and friends

    Tara Nagel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tara Nagel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tara Nagel, RN.

    About Tara Nagel, RN

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982958799
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Nagel, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Nagel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tara Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Tara Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Nagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tara Nagel, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.