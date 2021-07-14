See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD

Ocular Oncology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. McCannel works at Doris Stein Eye Research Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doris Stein Eye Research Center
    200 Stein Plz Fl 1, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Retinopathy
Floaters
Macular Hole
Diabetic Retinopathy
Floaters
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Plaque Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Uveal Melanoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McCannel?

Jul 14, 2021
I have been seeing Dr. McCannel for 11 years. Originally for a suspicious freckle-like spot on my retina. She monitored the condition with 6 month testing and visual checks. When it changed to choroidal melanoma cancer after 6 years, she and her team treated my eye surgically with radiation and repaired a retinal lesion in 2013. She continues to monitor my eyes and I remain cancer-free in both eyes. She has always shown to be a caring, expert, and professional doctor.
Pamela Baillis — Jul 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCannel to family and friends

Dr. McCannel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. McCannel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD.

About Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD

Specialties
  • Ocular Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790707842
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harvard Medical School
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Toronto (Univ. Health Network)
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Toronto (Univ. Health Network)
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCannel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCannel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCannel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCannel works at Doris Stein Eye Research Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. McCannel’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. McCannel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCannel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCannel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCannel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Tara McCannel, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.