Tara Linville, PA-C

Dermatology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tara Linville, PA-C is a dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. She currently practices at Utica Park Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic Dermatology
    9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-8980
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • MultiPlan

About Tara Linville, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1013994458
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
Admitting Hospitals
  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

