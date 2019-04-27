See All Clinical Psychologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Tara Kane, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tara Kane, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Kane works at Neurosurgery One in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chpg Neuroscience Sah
    11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 321-8040
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
Cardiovascular Disease
Cognitive Assessment
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Language Problems Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2019
    I found Dr. Kane to be extremely insightful. She possesses experience that allows her to properly interpret her findings with an eye to rendering meaningful treatment oriented conclusions. I believe her reputation positions her near the top of her profession.
    About Dr. Tara Kane, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144494873
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palo Alto University
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Kane, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.