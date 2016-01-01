See All Neurosurgeons in Charlotte, NC
Neurosurgery
Tara Halpin, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Tara Halpin works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold
    330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2239
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    About Tara Halpin, PA-C

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1750518841
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Tara Halpin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Halpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Halpin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tara Halpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Halpin works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Tara Halpin’s profile.

    Tara Halpin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Halpin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Halpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Halpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

