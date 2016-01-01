See All Clinical Nurse Specialists in Mt Sterling, KY
Tara Blair, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Tara Blair, APRN

Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tara Blair, APRN is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Mt Sterling, KY. 

Tara Blair works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Mt Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology
    227 Falcon Dr Medical Office Bldg Ste 101, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Holter Monitoring
Holter Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Tara Blair?

Photo: Tara Blair, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Tara Blair, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tara Blair to family and friends

Tara Blair's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tara Blair

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tara Blair, APRN.

About Tara Blair, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1265877989
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Frequently Asked Questions

Tara Blair, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tara Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tara Blair works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Mt Sterling, KY. View the full address on Tara Blair’s profile.

Tara Blair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Blair.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.