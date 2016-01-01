Tara Bertram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tara Bertram, PA-C
Overview
Tara Bertram, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX.
Locations
Cook Childrens Physician Network901 7th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 885-1050
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Tara Bertram, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821368770
Frequently Asked Questions
Tara Bertram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Bertram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Bertram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Bertram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.