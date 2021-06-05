See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Tara Begay, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Overview

Tara Begay, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Tara Begay works at Tl Family Nurse Practice LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tl Family Nurse Practice LLC
    4150 W Peoria Ave Ste 122, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 918-3225
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2021
    I was looking for a knowledgeable and gentle (needed women’s wellness exam). I found Her! Super professional and sincerely friendly staff. Highly recommended. I was told the office is even opening a couple of Saturdays/month. I live about 30 miles away and it is absolutely worth it. I am an RN and was so very impressed w the efficiency as well! Thank you NP Begay and staff!
    Marga — Jun 05, 2021
    Photo: Tara Begay, FNP-C
    About Tara Begay, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962890277
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Begay, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Begay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Begay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tara Begay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Begay works at Tl Family Nurse Practice LLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Tara Begay’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tara Begay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Begay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Begay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Begay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

