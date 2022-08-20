Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Orange, CA. They graduated from California State University Long Beach and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Zamil works at
Locations
Brainpower Wellness Institute1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 301, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 712-0711Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I struggled with ADHD symptoms since childhood but never received a diagnosis. Dr. Zamil tested me for ADHD and started me on medications. He was very helpful!
About Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- California State University
- California State University Long Beach
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
