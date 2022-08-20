See All Nurse Practitioners in Orange, CA
Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Orange, CA. They graduated from California State University Long Beach and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Zamil works at Psychiatric And Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Across the Life Span in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brainpower Wellness Institute
    1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 301, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 712-0711
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Autism Spectrum Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Autism Spectrum Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 20, 2022
    I struggled with ADHD symptoms since childhood but never received a diagnosis. Dr. Zamil tested me for ADHD and started me on medications. He was very helpful!
    Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1598154478
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • California State University
    Medical Education
    • California State University Long Beach
    Undergraduate School
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taqialdeen Zamil, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zamil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamil works at Psychiatric And Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Across the Life Span in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zamil’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

