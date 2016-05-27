Tanzania Tompkins, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanzania Tompkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tanzania Tompkins, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tanzania Tompkins, CNM is a Midwife in Hanover, MD.
Tanzania Tompkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM BWMC Women's Health Hanover7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 553-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tanzania Tompkins?
DR. TOMPKINS IS SUCH A PLEASANT PERSON, SHE LISTENS & IS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT MY WELL BEING. I CAN TALK TO DR. TOMPKINS ABOUT EVERYTHING AND THAT MAKES ME FEEL VERY COMFORTABLE.
About Tanzania Tompkins, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1306980073
Frequently Asked Questions
Tanzania Tompkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tanzania Tompkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tanzania Tompkins works at
Tanzania Tompkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanzania Tompkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanzania Tompkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanzania Tompkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.