Tanzania Tompkins, CNM

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tanzania Tompkins, CNM is a Midwife in Hanover, MD. 

Tanzania Tompkins works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Hanover, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Women's Health Hanover
    7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 27, 2016
DR. TOMPKINS IS SUCH A PLEASANT PERSON, SHE LISTENS & IS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT MY WELL BEING. I CAN TALK TO DR. TOMPKINS ABOUT EVERYTHING AND THAT MAKES ME FEEL VERY COMFORTABLE.
TIFFANIE SAMUEL in Baltimore, MD — May 27, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Tanzania Tompkins, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306980073
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tanzania Tompkins, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanzania Tompkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tanzania Tompkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Tanzania Tompkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tanzania Tompkins works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Hanover, MD. View the full address on Tanzania Tompkins’s profile.

Tanzania Tompkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanzania Tompkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanzania Tompkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanzania Tompkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

