Tanya Walker, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tanya Walker, NPC
Overview
Tanya Walker, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Tanya Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patient Pal Urgent Care11860 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89141 Directions (702) 383-2273
-
2
Desert Springs4275 Burnham Ave Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 888-3221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tanya Walker?
About Tanya Walker, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346645454
Frequently Asked Questions
Tanya Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanya Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tanya Walker works at
Tanya Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.