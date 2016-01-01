Tanya Thielen accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanya Thielen, PA-C
Overview
Tanya Thielen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, CA.
Tanya Thielen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glendale Orthopedics222 W Eulalia St Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 547-0608
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tanya Thielen?
About Tanya Thielen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568913382
Frequently Asked Questions
Tanya Thielen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tanya Thielen works at
Tanya Thielen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Thielen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Thielen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Thielen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.