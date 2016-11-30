Tanya Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tanya Smith, PA
Overview
Tanya Smith, PA is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN.
Tanya Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Grace At Home Primary Care House Calls5256 E 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 429-0120
Ratings & Reviews
I am very unhappy she is not at Grace At Home. She came to take care of my 84 year old Mother and now is no longer. We miss her and really want her back. I am going to do every thing in my power to find where she is working now.
About Tanya Smith, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063595395
Frequently Asked Questions
Tanya Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tanya Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.