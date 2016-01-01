See All Nurse Midwives in Brooklyn, NY
Tanya McDermott, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Tanya McDermott, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tanya McDermott, CNM is a Midwife in Brooklyn, NY. 

Tanya McDermott works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Medical Group - Park Slope in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Midwives
Compare with other nearby providers
Msn Sigler, CNM
Msn Sigler, CNM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery
    502A 9TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 499-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tanya McDermott?

    Photo: Tanya McDermott, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Tanya McDermott, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tanya McDermott to family and friends

    Tanya McDermott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tanya McDermott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tanya McDermott, CNM.

    About Tanya McDermott, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144532706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tanya McDermott, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tanya McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tanya McDermott works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Medical Group - Park Slope in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Tanya McDermott’s profile.

    Tanya McDermott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya McDermott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tanya McDermott, CNM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.