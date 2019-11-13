Tanya Magness, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Magness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tanya Magness, LPC
Overview
Tanya Magness, LPC is a Counselor in Madill, OK.
Tanya Magness works at
Locations
-
1
Marshall County Counseling Services300 E Wolf St, Madill, OK 73446 Directions (580) 730-0168Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tanya Magness?
Very Professional... Love Tanya, so easy to talk to and is available whenever you need her!
About Tanya Magness, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1598969800
Frequently Asked Questions
Tanya Magness has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tanya Magness accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanya Magness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tanya Magness works at
2 patients have reviewed Tanya Magness. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Magness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Magness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Magness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.