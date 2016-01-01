Tanya Lyon accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanya Lyon, LMHC
Overview
Tanya Lyon, LMHC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tumwater, WA.
Locations
- 1 510 Custer Way SE Ste 301, Tumwater, WA 98501 Directions (253) 448-3535
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Tanya Lyon, LMHC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1477983732
Frequently Asked Questions
