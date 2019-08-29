See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Tanya Kontorovich, OD

Optometry
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tanya Kontorovich, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Kontorovich works at Parkville Vision Center Inc in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parkville Vision Center Inc
    739 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11230 (718) 434-0881
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dr. Tanya Kontorovich, OD
    About Dr. Tanya Kontorovich, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780781641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Kontorovich, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontorovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kontorovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kontorovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kontorovich works at Parkville Vision Center Inc in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kontorovich’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kontorovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kontorovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kontorovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kontorovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

