Tanya Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tanya Johnson, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tanya Johnson, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3306 Sw 26th Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tanya Johnson?
About Tanya Johnson, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629415500
Frequently Asked Questions
Tanya Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tanya Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tanya Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.