See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Tanya Guerrero, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Tanya Guerrero, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tanya Guerrero, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Tanya Guerrero works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road
    1030 N Zaragoza Rd Ste X, El Paso, TX 79907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 881-4155
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Tanya Guerrero?

May 07, 2022
Tanya is a very beautiful and caring woman. You can see she really loves her job. She truly worries about my health issues. Starting June 15 next year I have to go to the big clinic of Centro San Vicente and I'll never see her again. That makes me very said. Seeing her brings a little happiness to my sad life
Gary — May 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tanya Guerrero, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Tanya Guerrero, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tanya Guerrero to family and friends

Tanya Guerrero's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tanya Guerrero

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tanya Guerrero, FNP.

About Tanya Guerrero, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528624947
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tanya Guerrero, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tanya Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tanya Guerrero works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Tanya Guerrero’s profile.

Tanya Guerrero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Guerrero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Tanya Guerrero, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.