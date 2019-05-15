See All Clinical Psychologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Tanya Pellettiere, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Tanya Pellettiere, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Syracuse, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2100 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 430-8040
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 15, 2019
    Dr. Gesek has been very helpful with teaching us ways to help our boys rise above their developmental challenges. She had also helped us up our parenting game to be the best we can for the kids and for each other. Our time together has helped our family learn as we’ve grown and we struggle with the hard stuff less as a result. I read the review someone else posted about a text or something and I’ll say this in response to that; she’s an entrepreneur running a private practice without any support staff. She’s also a mom. If she gets an emergency phone call from her child, I’m going to be pretty understanding of that. Beyond that I’ve never had an inappropriate experience with her and we always look forward to our visits with her. If you’re ready to take stock of the challenges you and your child(ren) face and learn ways to live a happier more productive life together; Dr. G is a wonderful teacher and source of support.
    Photo: Dr. Tanya Pellettiere, PHD
    About Dr. Tanya Pellettiere, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336223387
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pellettiere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pellettiere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellettiere. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellettiere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellettiere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellettiere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

