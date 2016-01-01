See All Nurse Practitioners in Amarillo, TX
Tanya Deleon, FNP

Tanya Deleon, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tanya Deleon, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX. 

Tanya Deleon works at RHN Medical & Dental Group in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RHN Medical & Dental Group
    3113 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 374-7341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Tanya Deleon, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073840427
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • West Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tanya Deleon, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tanya Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tanya Deleon works at RHN Medical & Dental Group in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Tanya Deleon’s profile.

    Tanya Deleon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Deleon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

