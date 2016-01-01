See All Family Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Tanya De La Cruz, PA-C

Family Medicine
Overview

Tanya De La Cruz, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Tanya De La Cruz works at Novant Health Primary Care Gilead in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    10030 Gilead Rd Ste 360, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2343
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Tanya De La Cruz, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1427366848
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Tanya De La Cruz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya De La Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tanya De La Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tanya De La Cruz works at Novant Health Primary Care Gilead in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Tanya De La Cruz’s profile.

    Tanya De La Cruz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya De La Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya De La Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya De La Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

