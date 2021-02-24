Tanya Chesley, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Chesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tanya Chesley, PA
Overview
Tanya Chesley, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Tanya Chesley works at
Locations
Optumcare Jordan Ridge6321 S Redwood Rd Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Directions (801) 265-2212
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chesley saved my fathers life! I took him in due to a slip and fall he had and while examining him she found he had a sever heart condition that most likely would have taken him within a few months if she had not been so thorough! She refered us to Dr. Miller at Intermountain Heart Center and thanks to the two of them my dad is in better health than he has been in years! Thank you so much Dr. Chesley, without you, I would have lost the most important person in my life! My family and I will be a patients of yours forever and always!!!
About Tanya Chesley, PA
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1477541506
