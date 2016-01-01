Tannye Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tannye Johnson, LMHC
Overview
Tannye Johnson, LMHC is a Counselor in Ocala, FL.
Tannye Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aet of Central Florida of Schaeffer & Henderson P.A.1515 E Silver Springs Blvd Ste 112, Ocala, FL 34470 Directions (352) 732-3333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tannye Johnson?
About Tannye Johnson, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1609142629
Frequently Asked Questions
Tannye Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tannye Johnson works at
Tannye Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tannye Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tannye Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tannye Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.