Tannen Stahley-Lake, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tannen Stahley-Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tannen Stahley-Lake, PSY
Overview
Tannen Stahley-Lake, PSY is a Psychologist in Indiana, PA.
Tannen Stahley-Lake works at
Locations
Lake Psychological Services163 Plaza Rd, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lake is compassionate, caring and knowledgeable. Without hesitation and with confidence, I refer Dr. Lake to my family and friends.
About Tannen Stahley-Lake, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1760482541
Frequently Asked Questions
Tannen Stahley-Lake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tannen Stahley-Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tannen Stahley-Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tannen Stahley-Lake works at
5 patients have reviewed Tannen Stahley-Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tannen Stahley-Lake.
