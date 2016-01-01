Dr. Marrero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tania Marrero, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Tania Marrero, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Marrero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Life Work Soul3206 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 530-5911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marrero?
About Dr. Tania Marrero, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154668861
Education & Certifications
- Carlos Albizu Community Mental Health Clinic
- CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marrero works at
Dr. Marrero speaks Spanish.
Dr. Marrero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.