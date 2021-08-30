Dr. Tania Diaz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Diaz, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Diaz, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Miami Lakes, FL. They completed their residency with Everglades Correctional Institution
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
Comprehensive Assessment Center6625 Miami Lakes Dr E, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (754) 221-8208
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
All services are great.
About Dr. Tania Diaz, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1053548875
Education & Certifications
- Everglades Correctional Institution
- Nicolas Children's Hospital Florida
- Novasoutheastern University Florida
