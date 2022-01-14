Dr. Tania Cohen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Cohen, PA-C
Overview
Dr. Tania Cohen, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
1
Lagrange/Poughkeepsie Office1 Bushwick Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 471-5095
2
Hyde Park Office7 Pine Woods Rd Ste 5, Hyde Park, NY 12538 Directions (845) 229-3376
3
Poughkeepsie Office56 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 485-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
Connecticut Office131 Kent Rd Bldg B, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (845) 485-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Tania is the best! I’ve been to numerous dermatologist. I have metastatic melanoma. She is very thorough and listens to any concerns. I tell everyone to go to her!
About Dr. Tania Cohen, PA-C
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Marist College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen speaks German.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
