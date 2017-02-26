Tania Nygaard, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tania Nygaard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tania Nygaard, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tania Nygaard, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, ND. They graduated from University of North Dakota and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Locations
Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoy going to Tania, she is easy to connect with and is very good at explaining my ailments. And most of all I feel that she cares about all of her patients as if they are her own friends or family.
About Tania Nygaard, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1447378104
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Tania Nygaard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tania Nygaard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tania Nygaard using Healthline FindCare.
Tania Nygaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Tania Nygaard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tania Nygaard.
