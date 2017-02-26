Overview

Tania Nygaard, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, ND. They graduated from University of North Dakota and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Tania Nygaard works at Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic in Jamestown, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.