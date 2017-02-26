See All Family Doctors in Jamestown, ND
Tania Nygaard, APRN

Family Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tania Nygaard, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, ND. They graduated from University of North Dakota and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Tania Nygaard works at Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic in Jamestown, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic
    2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
Knee Injection
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
Knee Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Knee Injection Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injection Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
    About Tania Nygaard, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1447378104
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tania Nygaard, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tania Nygaard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tania Nygaard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tania Nygaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tania Nygaard works at Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic in Jamestown, ND. View the full address on Tania Nygaard’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tania Nygaard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tania Nygaard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tania Nygaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tania Nygaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.