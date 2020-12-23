Tani Schare, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tani Schare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tani Schare, FNP-C
Tani Schare, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Tani Schare works at
Mariposa Family Medicine5910 Cubero Dr NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 596-2100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Tani is truly an exceptional practitioner. She listens, advocates and cares for her patients in a way that most doctors do not. Tani is the first care provider that has truly listened to me and wanted to address the underlying condition rather than just treat the symptoms that are appearing. She is approachable, kind and the kind of practitioner that more should strive to be like.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831579531
