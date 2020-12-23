See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Tani Schare, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tani Schare, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Tani Schare works at Mariposa Family Medicine in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mariposa Family Medicine
    5910 Cubero Dr NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 596-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Latisse
Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Latisse

Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Point of Care A1C Testing Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Tani Schare, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1831579531
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tani Schare, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tani Schare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tani Schare has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tani Schare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tani Schare works at Mariposa Family Medicine in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Tani Schare’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tani Schare. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tani Schare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tani Schare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tani Schare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

