Tancy Bridges, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tancy Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tancy Bridges, NP
Overview
Tancy Bridges, NP is a dermatologist in Hermitage, TN. She currently practices at Cumberland Skin & Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
-
1
Hermitage Office3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Tancy Bridges, NP
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568498665
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Middle Tennessee State University
Admitting Hospitals
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Tancy Bridges?
Frequently Asked Questions
Tancy Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tancy Bridges accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tancy Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Tancy Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tancy Bridges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tancy Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tancy Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.